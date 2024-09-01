German minister vows to fresh clampdown on unlawful migration

(MENAFN) In response to the deadly stabbing attack at the Festival of Diversity in Solingen, Germany, Interior Nancy Faeser has announced a comprehensive crackdown on illegal immigration, Islamist extremism, and knife crime. The attack, which occurred on August 23, saw a knife-wielding assailant kill three people and injure eight others before fleeing. The suspect, a 26-year-old Syrian asylum seeker named Issa Al H., was apprehended shortly after the attack. He is reportedly linked to the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), which has claimed responsibility for the incident.



At a press conference held on Thursday, Faeser outlined a series of stringent measures designed to address the growing concerns over security and crime. “We as the state will respond to this terrorist act with all the necessary severity,” Faeser asserted, emphasizing the government's commitment to tackling the issues with heightened measures.



The new security strategy includes a tightening of gun laws and an expansion of police and regional authorities' powers to combat Islamist threats more effectively. The proposed measures also involve accelerating the deportation process for illegal migrants and enhancing efforts to curb illegal immigration.



As part of the new security package, the German government plans to impose a ban on knives at public events, such as festivals and sports gatherings, with additional restrictions to be implemented in crime-prone areas like train stations. Faeser also announced that police would be granted the authority to conduct random checks without the need for prior suspicion.



These measures are part of a broader initiative to bolster Germany's response to terrorism and violent crime while addressing the underlying issues of illegal migration and extremism. The government's decision to intensify security efforts reflects a determination to prevent future attacks and ensure public safety.

MENAFN01092024000045015687ID1108623944