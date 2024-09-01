Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 36 Palestinians In Al-Khalil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces have arrested 36 Palestinians from the West since Saturday evening until Sunday, including a journalist, four female students, and former hostages, the all took place in the city of Al-Khalil.

A joint statement by the Commission of Detainees, and the Palestinian Prisoners Society stated that the number of detainees since last Wednesday when the occupation began its military operation in the West Bank, has reached 110.

The Israeli occupation forces have arrested more than 10,400 Palestinians from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, since the beginning of the war against the Palestinian people.

The forces have continued their aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp since last Wednesday, while an ongoing raid in Al-Khalil is taking place.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the death toll from the occupation's aggression on Al-Khalil was at 14 martyrs and a number of injuries.

The occupation forces destroyed the infrastructure in the city, which cut off water and electricity in many neighborhoods, they also still sent more military vehicles to continue raiding homes, tamper with their contents, arrest dozens and subject them to field investigation.

The occupation forces also forced dozens of families to move from their places of residence to other areas of the city. (end)

nq













MENAFN01092024000071011013ID1108623859