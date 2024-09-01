Russians Attack Grain Trucks In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, near the village of Verkhnia Syrovatka in Sumy region, the Russians launched missiles at a convoy of Ukrainian grain trucks, killing a 23-year-old driver of one of the vehicles.

The press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office posted this via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, on August 31, at around 20:30, the enemy launched a missile attack at a convoy of grain trucks on the road Sumy – Kharkiv near the village of Verkhnia Syrovatka, Sumy district.

"A 23-year-old truck driver was killed as a result of the attack and four other drivers were injured," the message reads.

The Prosecutor's Office noted that one truck caught fire while about 20 vehicles were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war and willful homicide.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, one civilian was killed and six others were wounded as Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region on Saturday, August 31.