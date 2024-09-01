Azerbaijani PM Asadov Casts His Vote In Parliamentary Election
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has cast his vote in the
snap parliamentary elections, Azernews reports citing Trend.
Asadov voted at polling station No. 2 of Sabail electoral
district No. 7.
On June 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
signed a decree dissolving the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani
Parliament and scheduling the extraordinary election for September
1.
Elections are held in 6,478 polling stations in 125
constituencies across the country. Some 54 of them are in the
liberated territories.
