AbhiBus Launches Edge App For Bus Operators at Prawaas 4.0

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 30th August 2024: AbhiBus, one of India's leading bus booking platforms, announced the launch of its new Edge app aimed at revolutionizing how bus operators manage their campaigns, making operations more accessible, quicker, and smarter.



Unveiled at the prestigious Prawaas 4.0, the Edge app builds on the success of the Edge web platform. It harnesses the power of AI, offering intelligent campaign recommendations that are tailored to the specific needs of operators. With instant notifications and alerts, operators can stay updated on critical developments, allowing them to make informed decisions and respond quickly to any opportunities or challenges that arise. It also integrates the AbhiBus ads solutions, enabling operators to reach new customers across various channels and optimize their campaigns to drive sales with greater ease. Additionally, the Crew Performance Module provides detailed insights into operational efficiency, empowering users to manage their teams effectively and ensure smooth operations.



Speaking on the launch, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, “The Edge App represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower bus operators with technology that simplifies their business operations. By making advanced campaign management tools available on mobile, we want to enable our partners to run their operations more efficiently, make informed decisions and drive growth.”



With the edge app, operators can choose from a variety of pre-designed templates and go live with just one click, significantly reducing the time needed to set up campaigns. It offers instant access to the latest performance data, with real-time analytics that help boost campaigns and sales. It also comes with seamless auto-renewal and campaign extension features that ensure the smooth running of sales without interruption. The app further enhances campaign reach by offering flexible filters that enable operators to target specific routes, allowing them to strategically focus on the routes most critical to their business.





