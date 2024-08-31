Details Of Bahruz Samadov's High Treason: What Information Did He Transfer To Armenia?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Those working against Azerbaijan are not only the forces in
Armenia and Western organisations financed by the Armenian lobbies
but also Azerbaijanis working and studying abroad. Although it is
extremely disappointing and difficult to say this, the fact is
obvious. Moreover, West's comprehensive defense of those persons
arrested in Azerbaijan further thrusts them into the limelight and
clarifies the facts revealed about their treason.
Bahruz Samadov, a member of the subversive group known as "No
War", has been in contact with the representatives of the Special
Service Bodies of the Republic of Armenia and the citizens of that
country who cooperated with them since 2020, that is, the period of
the Patriotic War.
Azernews reports that BakuTv, an Azerbaijani
media source has shared detailed information about this in its
recent video report.
It was reported that the members of that group always tried to
pretend to be supporters of peace and opponents of the war. They
mainly defended Armenians and Armenia's aggression against
Azerbaijan and supported the separatists in Garabagh.
It was noted that Irina Safaryan, Lilit Shahverdiyan, Sossi
Tatikyan, and others were among the persons with whom Bahruz
Samadov contacted.
"It is necessary to pay special attention to Lilit
Shahverdyan among the persons we mentioned. This girl from the
Garabagh region, which was liberated by Azerbaijan at the time,
received a master's degree at the Institute of Political Studies in
Paris. Even French ambassador to Armenia, Olive Decotini,
congratulated her on his "X" on the occasion of her admission to
the said Institute," the report says.
In addition, it was emphasized that Decotini's special
relationship with Lilit Shahverdiyan is also interesting.
"Considering that the Armenian Special Intelligence Service
was founded and developed by France, it is clear that Lilit was not
accidentally involved in the Armenian special services."
According to the report, Bahruz Samadov collected information
about the important processes taking place in the border regions
between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in the Garabagh economic region
and presented them to the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. In
addition, within the framework of the fulfillment of those tasks,
Bahruz Samadov prepared disinformation and provocative information
calculated to create national, ethnic, and religious enmity in the
territory of Azerbaijan and shared it on various accounts on social
network platforms.
During his correspondence with Irina Safaryan, who works for the
Special Service Bodies of Armenia, through the WhatsApp mobile
application, Safaryan was instructed to collect and send
information on the processes taking place in Garabagh and other
regions, the situation regarding the return of internally displaced
persons to the territories freed from occupation, as well as the
construction works carried out in those territories and other
topics. Bahruz Samadov collected all possible information according
to what he was instructed about and sent it to Irina Safaryan.
In the video report, it is stated that during the correspondence
of Lilit Shahverdyan, who cooperates with the Special Service
Bodies of Armenia, through the "Lilit Stepanakert" telegram
channel, Bahruz Samadov, who received a specific task from
Shahverdyan, collected information about the Azerbaijani citizen
whose photo was sent to him and forwarded it to Armenia, against
Azerbaijan, with the purpose of hostility he betrayed the state of
Azerbaijan by spying on the state and helping the organizations and
representatives of a foreign state.
In addition, Yegiya Tashjyan, who cooperates with the Armenian
special services, was tasked with gathering information about the
activities of Russian peacekeepers once stationed in Garabagh.
Besides that, Bahruz Samadov also supported him with information
regarding the remarkable processes taking place in the region, as
well as radical religious movements in Azerbaijan, including the
activities and members of the "Huseiniyyun" criminal group. Samadov
provided Tashjyan with extensive information about all the
abovementioned processes under the assignment.
It was reported that after the investigation revealed the
specific acts, Bahruz Samadov was detained as a suspect on August
21, 2024, and on August 23, 2024, he was arrested for 4 months
under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan over high-treason.
The video report emphasized that Bahruz Samadov's
anti-Azerbaijani activity does not end only with the mentioned.
"He took part in the event organized by the Armenian diaspora in
Prague on the topic of "Ethnic cleansing in Karabakh by the
Azerbaijani state, destruction of Armenian cultural heritage", and
expressed opinions that served the interests of the Armenian state
and were directed against Azerbaijan, including the fact that he
was the founder when he participated in that event.
Writing messages on the Telegram group "SAMQ", such as "I am
ashamed of my national identity and my blood, I apologize to
Azerbaijanis for what they did to Armenians, the only positive
movement in Azerbaijan should be directly against the state and
identity called Azerbaijan" he organized propaganda against the
state of Azerbaijan.
It is stated in the material that Bahruz Samadov was involved in
another event organized by the Armenian Church in Prague on May 26,
2024, with the same purpose, and he spoke from the same position
there.
