China Urges The Philippines Anew To Withdraw Ship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- China anew demanded that the Philippines withdraw immediately a ship "illegally" anchoring near the island of Xianbin Jiao after ramming into a Chinese vessel in the South China Sea.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Coast Guards Liu Dejun said in a statement that the Philippine ship lifted its anchor at 2:08 a.m. (China local time) and carried out "continuing provocative acts," ignoring warnings by the Chinese authorities. Later, it set sail and intentionally crashed into a Chinese ship.

He urged Manila to deal "correctly with the actual situation and brush aside illusions." He also called on the Filipinos to pull back the ship and abstain from aggravating tensions.

The spokesman added that China enjoys non-controversial sovereignty over the islands of Nansha Qundao including Xianbin Jiao and surrounding waters. He affirmed Beijing's resolve to take "necessary measures to abort all such provocations and violations for the sake of safeguarding the national sovereignty, the maritime rights and interests of China."

The Philippine ship has anchored near the island since April and Manila has made several futile bids to supply the crew with necessities. (end)

