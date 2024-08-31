Kickboxer Roman Holovatiuk Killed In Action At War With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Internationally acclaimed Roman Holovatiuk was killed in the war against Russian invaders.

That's according to the Youth and Sports Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.

"On August 31, we learned of the death of World Games medalist, Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine, Holovatiuk," the statement reads.

Roman Holovatiuk of Kamianets-Podilskyi was considered one of the best in WAKO kickboxing.

The Committee press service noted that he "brightly pitched himself himself to all of Ukraine and beyond at the age of 22, when he won a medal at the X World Games in Poland in 2017. After that he pursued a remarkable athletic career: WAKO kickboxing champion, World Games finalist, world champion, multiple winner of World and European Cups, multiple champion of Ukraine. A glorious athlete, a true Ukrainian, a warrior, and a hero."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a former member of Ukraine's national boxing team, Denys Yashchuk, was killed in action.