Russians Targeting Pokrovsk Firef Station Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, a firefighter station was damaged by the Russian shelling; the personnel were not injured.

This is according to the press service of Ukraine's State Emergency Service , as reported by Ukrinform.

"All through the night, Russians were shelling the city of Pokrovsk again. The blast wave and debris damaged the shutters of a firefighter station building, as well as windows and ceilings on the office premises, an emergency vehicle and a fire truck," the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service, the personnel were not injured.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, two residents of Donetsk region were killed and nine others were injured as a result of attacks by the Russians last night, August 30. Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, also reported that an infrastructure facility was damaged in Pokrovsk.