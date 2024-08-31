Pensioner Verification In J&K Surpasses 60%

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As of today, 1.43 lakh of the 2.38 lakh pensioners and family pensioners have been verified, representing 60% of the total.

This verification process has identified excess pension payments amounting to Rs. 5 Crores, and recovery measures have been initiated to address these overpayments.

This was given out by the Finance Department in a statement here.

The statement said that the Department had initiated a verification of all pensioners as part of an ongoing effort to comply with the Treasury Code and to fully digitize pension data.

According to it, the verification process aims to eliminate discrepancies in existing records and ensure that all pensioners' data is up-to-date. Such verification is not only aiding in updating pensioners' data but also laying the groundwork for a future transition to online verification. Recognizing the challenges faced by elderly or infirm pensioners, the Department has asked the Treasury staff to conduct home visits.

So far, approximately 2,000 home visits have been made to facilitate the verification of aged pensioners.

The Department has asked all Treasuries and Sub-treasuries to issue daily and weekly schedules in advance so as to make the verification process as accessible and accommodating as possible, the Finance Department said in its statement.

It further added that strict directions have been imparted to Treasury staff to ensure that the verification process is both efficient and pensioner-friendly.



“The Treasury staff have been directed to minimize inconvenience for pensioners during this process and ensure a courteous and supportive approach,” it said.

Treasuries and sub-treasuries, it added, are also guiding the pensioners to use the 'Jeevan Pramaan' App which enables biometric authentication and auto-generation of Digital Life Certificates.

Currently, out of 2.38 lakh pensioners, only 4162 pensioners in Jammu and Kashmir use Jeevan Pramaan app for certification. Furthermore, the Department in coordination with J&K Bank is devising a separate mechanism to facilitate the verification of pensioners residing outside the Union Territory and abroad, the statement added.