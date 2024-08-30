PSD Warrant Officer Mohammad Abu Askar Laid To Rest

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 30 (Petra)-- Following the Maghrib prayer today, the Public Security Directorate bid farewell to Warrant Officer Muhammad Tawfiq Ali Abu Askar and he was laid to rest in the town of Taybeh in the Irbid Governorate, with the participation of thousands of his relatives, colleagues, and fellow citizens. After suffering a purposeful run-over accident while carrying out his duty in the Irbid Governorate.The funeral of Abu Askar drew sizable crowds of national citizens as well as several public security personnel.