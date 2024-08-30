عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PSD Warrant Officer Mohammad Abu Askar Laid To Rest

PSD Warrant Officer Mohammad Abu Askar Laid To Rest


8/30/2024 3:09:24 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 30 (Petra)-- Following the Maghrib prayer today, the Public Security Directorate bid farewell to Warrant Officer Muhammad Tawfiq Ali Abu Askar and he was laid to rest in the town of Taybeh in the Irbid Governorate, with the participation of thousands of his relatives, colleagues, and fellow citizens. After suffering a purposeful run-over accident while carrying out his duty in the Irbid Governorate.
The funeral of Abu Askar drew sizable crowds of national citizens as well as several public security personnel.

MENAFN30082024000117011021ID1108620426


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search