The 46Th Edition Of Lebanon Rally Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Al-Otaibi BEIRUT, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The 46th edition of the International Rally of Lebanon, organized by the Lebanese Club for Cars and Tourism, kicked off on Friday with the participation of 29 cars.

The rally director, Ziad Jamous, told KUNA that the club was adamant about organizing the annual sports event despite the extraordinary security conditions.

This round comprises elite local racers, and top champions Nasser Al-Atiah from Qatar and the co-driver Mousa Jihrian from Jordan.

Twenty-nine care race in 11 stages, beginning today with the speed show at the club tracks in Kaslil, Byblos, Batroun and Maten.

Jamous added that on Saturday, there would six phases and four on Sunday, capping the event.

The Lebanese racers Roger Feghali and the navigator Joseph Matar won the rally last year. Second came Abdullah Al-Ruwahi from Oman and the Jordanian co-driver Aata Al-Humoud, while third position was for the Lebanese Bassel bu Hamdan and his navigator Feras Elias. (end) fz

