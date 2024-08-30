Grind, Grit, And Glory: Spendit's 'Star' EP Tells It All

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spendit's seven-track project showcases lyrical depth and street-smart storytelling.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From humble beginnings in the streets of Buffalo, New York, Spendit has emerged as a dynamic voice in hip-hop, steadily gaining momentum with his unique sound and emotionally-charged lyrics. On August 23, 2024, Spendit released his sophomore EP,“Star,” a seven-track collection that delves into his trials, triumphs, and everything in between. This EP is a window into his soul, a reflection of the challenges he's faced and the resilience that defines him, inspiring us all to overcome our own tribulations.Spendit, born Ngenda Elias, is no stranger to adversity. Growing up in a city where few make it to the spotlight, he has carved out a space for himself in the underground rap scene with his gritty narratives and introspective themes. His music captures the harsh realities of life in the city while offering glimmers of hope and perseverance. His debut EP,“Check,” released in late 2023, set the stage for his ascent, earning him thousands of streams and a growing fanbase. Tracks like“Grace” and“Hold Up” showcased his versatile flow and storytelling prowess, but“Star” takes his artistry to new heights.“Star” is a profoundly personal project that spans 21 minutes and 45 seconds, packed with emotion, raw energy, and thought-provoking lyrics. The EP kicks off with“Still I Stand,” an anthem of perseverance. With a driving beat produced by Losart, Spendit declares,“On the grind, I gotta eat, cannot stop won't see defeat, ima demon on beat, growin up in these hard streets” setting the tone for the rest of the project. The track is an unflinching declaration of survival, a theme that resonates throughout the EP, connecting us to Spendit's journey on a deeper level.Another standout track is“Drop,” produced by Akaey. This song hits hard with its intense production and sharp lyrics, exploring moments of despair and the weight of life's challenges. Spendit's line,“I stand at the top like I'm scared of the drop,” encapsulates the tension between success and the fear of losing it all.“Eviction Notice,” another gripping track, presents an honest and direct portrayal of Spendit's struggles and his resolve to rise above them.“Standing on top reminiscing on days I ain't had nada, my entrada to the pain and the strife, turned my life into a movie, from tragic to triumph,” Spendit vividly describes his journey from hardship to hope.The EP also includes“Enough,” where Spendit confidently asserts his place in the rap game. He says,“This life a movie and spend it the star, I don't stargaze I hang with the stars.” The project closes with“Spiritual Tales,” blending introspection with spiritual reflection, leaving listeners with a sense of the depth and complexity of Spendit's character.The production of“Star” is well-crafted, featuring contributions from Losart, Akaey, and Black Lionz, with Akaey also overseeing the engineering. Additionally, Pacii contributed tremendously to the song“Still I Stand,” enhancing the creative depth of the project. This collaboration has resulted in a sound that is both polished and authentic, perfectly capturing the essence of Spendit's narrative while pushing the boundaries of contemporary hip-hop.Spendit's music transcends beats and bars; it's a narrative of survival and strength. Through his storytelling, he encourages listeners to connect with the raw, unfiltered reality of his journey.“Star” offers a glimpse into the path of an artist who is not only navigating his way in the industry but also redefining what it means to rise above setbacks.Whether you've been following Spendit from the start or you're just discovering his music,“Star” is a project that deserves your attention. Tune in, listen deeply, and let Spendit's story of resilience and determination resonate with your own journey. His path, like a rising star, shines through obstacles and triumph. This EP is a testament to the power of never giving up, no matter the odds.Stream "Star"Connect with Spendit###

