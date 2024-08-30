Clars Auctions To Feature Rare William Merritt Chase Masterpiece In Fall Fine Art Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

William Merritt Chase, A Mother's Joy (1889). Estimate $600,000 / $900,000.

Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973),“Piquet Gothique aux Oiseaux,” 1953, terre de faience pitcher painted in colors with partial glaze. Estimate: $8,000 / 12,000

Helmut Newton (Australian/German, 1920-2004), "Vogue, France, Yves St. Laurent, Paris," 1981, gelatin silver print, signed, Estimate: $10,000 / 15,000

Gustave Baumann (American|German, 1881-1971),“Spring Freshet,”woodcut in colors, pencil signed with hand-inheart chop. Estimate: $5,000 / 7,000

Cheong Soo Pieng (Singaporean, 1917-1983), Untitled, 1963, oil on canvas, signed (in Chinese). Estimate: $15,000 / 20,000

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clars Auctions is excited to announce its upcoming Important Fall Fine Art Auction , set for September 19th, 2024, at 1 PM. This highly anticipated event will feature an extraordinary work by renowned American Impressionist William Merritt Chase, titled A Mother's Joy (1889). This significant piece, an oil on panel measuring 17” x 17”, is estimated to fetch between $600,000 and $900,000.William Merritt Chase (1849–1916) is revered for his depictions of domestic interiors and vibrant portraits, which stand as some of the finest achievements of American Impressionism. Chase's works are known for their sophisticated compositions, nuanced color palettes, and intimate portrayals of everyday life.A Mother's Joy exemplifies these qualities, capturing a tender moment between Chase's wife, Alice, and their daughter, Koto Robertine Chase, in the family's Greenwich Village home. The painting's warm, evocative atmosphere and meticulous attention to detail are hallmarks of Chase's best work. The painting was first exhibited at the 12th Annual Exhibition of the Society of American Artists in May 1889 and later at the 17th Annual Chicago Interstate Industrial Exposition in September of the same year.Its evocative atmosphere, highlighted by the harmonious integration of colors and the subtle play of light on reflective surfaces, is a testament to Chase's remarkable craftsmanship. Dr. Frederick Baker, a Chase expert, notes the personal connection between the artist's life and his work, observing,“The decorative tasseled drapery hanging from the fireplace mantel is similar to that found in photographs of the dining room fireplace mantel in their Greenwich Village home. And what appears to be a small Japanese doll, wearing a red outfit of some sort, on the mantel is similar to those in several Chase still life paintings.”This auction will also feature several other standout pieces, including a ceramic pitcher by the legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso. Best known for his revolutionary Cubist paintings, Picasso also made significant contributions to ceramic art. The pitcher, titled Piquet Gothique aux Oiseaux and estimated at $8,000–$12,000, showcases Picasso's distinctive style with its simplified painting technique and depiction of three blackbirds. Crafted in 1953, this piece is a testament to Picasso's prolific work in ceramics, a medium he explored extensively after his initial visit to the Madoura pottery studio in Vallauris, France.Also featured is a striking photograph by German-Australian photographer Helmut Newton, titled Vogue, France, Yves St. Laurent, Paris. Known for his dramatic black-and-white compositions, Newton's work has been influential in the world of fashion photography. This gelatin silver print, which captures Yves Saint Laurent's collection inspired by film noir aesthetics, will be offered at $10,000–$15,000.The auction includes notable prints such as two woodblock prints by German-American artist Gustave Baumann, known for reviving the woodblock technique in the U.S. The available prints, Spring Freshet (valued at $5,000–$7,000) and The Sycamore (valued at $6,000–$9,000), highlight Baumann's mastery in depicting the southwestern U.S. landscapes.Other highlights include a colorful 1963 painting by Singaporean artist Cheong Soo Pieng, estimated at $15,000–$20,000, and a magnificent oil on canvas by Contemporary Chinese artist Liao Zhenwu, titled The Story of Meditation (2008), estimated at $5,000–$7,000. Additionally, a classic gouache on paper by South Asian artist Jamini Roy, Untitled (1967), featuring a seated figure, will be available at $7,000–$10,000.Fans of Japanese Pop Art icon Yayoi Kusama will be thrilled to see her screenprint, A Pumpkin BB-C, up for auction. Reflecting her famous pumpkin in vibrant blue, this piece is priced at $20,000–$30,000-perfect for collectors just in time for fall.The sale will continue with memorable prints, including an untitled 1978/79 etching by American Minimalist Donald Judd, priced at $5,000–$7,000, and two spectacular prints by American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein. Lichtenstein's famous Crak offset lithograph from 1964 will be on the block at $10,000–$15,000, along with his small edition pencil-signed print created for Guild Hall East Hampton, estimated at $5,000–$7,000.To view the full catalog for the auction and learn more about how to bid, please visit Clars Auctions website .About Clars Auction GalleryClars Auction Gallery is a leading auction house in California specializing in fine art, decorative arts, jewelry, and more. With decades of experience and a global reach, Clars provides exceptional service to buyers and sellers alike.For media inquiries or additional information about the Important Fall Fine Art auction, please contact:

