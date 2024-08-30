Chiesa May Have To Wait For Liverpool Debut: Slot

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Arne Slot says Federico Chiesa may have to wait for his Liverpool debut after the Italy forward's arrival ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester United.

Chiesa became Liverpool's first major signing since the end of last season when he joined Slot's side on Thursday on a long-term deal from Juventus.

The 26-year-old's capture adds some firepower to Liverpool's attack, but Reds boss Slot does not believe Chiesa will be available for the showdown with arch-rivals United at Old Trafford.

"Chiesa is going to train with us today. There's a bigger chance that he's not in the squad," Slot told reporters on Friday.

"If injuries might come up in the next two days we might need him, but I don't expect him to be in, but I cannot guarantee it."

Chiesa suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2022, and in his first full season back he made 37 appearances for Juve, scoring 10 goals.

He also impressed for Italy at Euro 2024, but Slot admitted the forward may need some time to settle in.

"If we sign someone that can help us achieve our goals and improve the squad, we're excited to have brought him in," he said.

"One of the best things of working here, I've noticed, is the culture of this team.

"They work really hard to try and achieve their goals and I think that's really important that the first player you bring in has that same attitude and the same culture."

Slot believes Chiesa's ability to play in all three positions across Liverpool's attack will make him a valuable addition.

"He works really hard on and off the pitch to try to get the best out of him and he combines this with scoring goals," he said.

"He's really aggressive without the ball and those are already two characteristics.

"With him playing in so many positions, on the right, on the left and maybe even in the middle, makes him an interesting signing for us.

"We should take care of him in the beginning because he didn't train with the team in the last two weeks, but before he did.

"He hasn't played many game minutes yet but we have a very good performance staff, so we will build him up in the right way and hopefully we can see his quality in the near future."

Slot's first trip to Old Trafford as Liverpool manager pits him against Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag, whose United side suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend.

Slot has overseen two successive league victories since arriving from Feyenoord to replace Jurgen Klopp in the close season.

The transfer window closes on Friday evening and Slot does not expect any further new recruits on deadline day, with Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili signed from Valencia but not due to arrive until next season.

"Not expecting anything but that's no different than all the days before. If we see an opportunity we could act but I'm not expecting anything," he said.