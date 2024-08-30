Second Monkeypox Case Detected In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The National Service of Pakistan has announced the detection of a second case of monkeypox in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a statement released on Friday, August 23, the agency reported that the new case was identified at Peshawar Airport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the health department, the individual had traveled from Gulf countries to Pakistan, was identified by health teams at the airport, and was subsequently transferred to a hospital.

Previously, the Pakistani of Health had reported two cases of the monkeypox virus at Peshawar Airport, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan.

The three individuals had returned to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.

Global concerns about monkeypox have increased following a warning last week from the African Union's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about a 16% rise in cases across thirteen African countries.

In response, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a“global health emergency” and reported the emergence of a new strain of the virus.

So far, no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Afghanistan.

The recent detection of monkeypox cases in Pakistan highlights the growing regional and global health concerns. The emergence of new cases and strains underscores the need for vigilant health monitoring and response measures to prevent further spread.

