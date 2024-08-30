Juliahair New Arrival Of 5X5 Blendaway HD Lace Closure Wig

(MENAFN- Pressat) JuliaHair combined customer feedback and production to carry out iterative upgrades.

JuliaHair Bye-bye Knots Lace Wig is to help women say goodbye to those poorly designed wigs. At the same time, this wig is also called a 7x5 bye-bye knots wig, bleached knots lace wig.

When JuliaHair designed this wig, it was upgraded and transformed based on the previous "Wear And Go Pre-cut Wig". It constantly tried colors by hand to explore the invisible knots and maintained the integrity of the knots with a gentle touch without affecting the quality. Glue-free installation, 7x5 golden ratio lace, and an additional pre-styled hairline help clients enjoy comfort and a seamlessly integrated scalp.

The Features Of The Bye Bye Knots Lace Wig

1 Hairline and Skin Complexion;

2.7x5 Golden Ratio Lace Size;

3 "S" Zig Zag Pre-cut Lace;

4. Tight 3D cap glue-free installation;

By the way, JuliaHair Bye Bye Knots wigs are new products and are on sale.










