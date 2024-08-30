Juliahair New Arrival Of 5X5 Blendaway HD Lace Closure Wig
Date
8/30/2024 3:14:43 AM
JuliaHair combined customer feedback and production technology to carry out iterative upgrades.
JuliaHair Bye-bye Knots Lace Wig is to help women say goodbye to those poorly designed wigs. At the same time, this wig is also called a 7x5 bye-bye knots wig, bleached knots lace wig.
When JuliaHair designed this wig, it was upgraded and transformed based on the previous "Wear And Go Pre-cut Wig". It constantly tried colors by hand to explore the invisible knots and maintained the integrity of the knots with a gentle touch without affecting the quality. Glue-free installation, 7x5 golden ratio lace, and an additional pre-styled hairline help clients enjoy comfort and a seamlessly integrated scalp.
The Features Of The Bye Bye Knots Lace Wig
1 Hairline and Skin Complexion;
2.7x5 Golden Ratio Lace Size;
3 "S" Zig Zag Pre-cut Lace;
4. Tight 3D cap glue-free installation;
