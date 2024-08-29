Bomb Shelters Set Up In 23 Schools In Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, bomb shelters have been set up in 23 of the 40 where it is planned to resume offline education.

The Mykolaiv City Council announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In Mykolaiv, we continue to equip shelters in schools. Their availability is an important condition for the start of offline education. Currently, protective structures have been repaired in 23 educational institutions. They have already been inspected by a commission and approved for their intended use. Therefore, the shelters meet all applicable standards,” the statement said.

Repair works are still underway in 17 schools.

The following forms of education have been approved in Mykolaiv: online, offline, and mixed.

As reported, about 40 schools in Mykolaiv are scheduled to commence operations in offline mode, representing approximately half of all schools in the city.