Pentagon Wasn't Notified About Israeli Operations In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Thursday the Pentagon was not notified about the ongoing military operations of the Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

Replying a question at a press briefing about the routine contacts between the US and Israeli defense chiefs, she said, "We are aware that, you know, Israel, or the (Israel Defense Forces) IDF, is conducting some type of operations there."

"We're trying to get a better understanding of what they're doing. But to my knowledge, we were not notified beforehand," Singh added.

Israel's biggest onslaught since 2006 on the West Bank cities of Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas entered its second day on Thursday with dozens of casualties being reported. (end)

