General Staff Confirms Loss Of F-16 Aircraft

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the loss of an F-16 aircraft.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff reported this in a message on Telegram .

“During the repulsion of a missile strike by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, F-16 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were used together with anti-aircraft missile units,” the statement said.

The General Staff noted that during the air battle, F-16 aircraft demonstrated their high efficiency, with four enemy missiles being shot down by onboard weapons.

“During the approach to the next target, communication with one of the aircraft was lost. As it turned out later, the plane crashed, and the pilot was killed,” the General Staff emphasized.

A special commission of the Ministry of Defense has been appointed to investigate the causes of the crash, which is working in the area where the plane crashed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian Air Force pilot Oleksiy Mes was killed on August 26 while repelling a massive Russian missile attack.