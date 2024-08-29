Market Gives Thumbs Down To Resourceful Automobile Upon Listing

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 29 (KNN) In a surprising turn of events, Resourceful Automobile shares made a flat debut on the BSE SME on August 29, listing at Rs 117, identical to its issue price.

This muted performance comes despite the company's initial (IPO) being oversubscribed by an impressive 419 times.

The Rs 12-crore public offer garnered substantial interest during its three-day bidding period, receiving bids for 40.76 crore shares against the available 9.76 lakh shares.

However, the listing gains fell significantly short of grey expectations, where shares were trading at a premium of 89 percent.

The grey market, an unofficial trading platform operational from pre-subscription to listing day, had indicated much higher potential gains.

Resourceful Automobile Limited, founded in 2018, operates under the brand 'Sawhney Automobile.'

The company offers a comprehensive range of Yamaha two-wheelers, including commuter bikes, sports bikes, cruisers, and scooters.

Despite its recent entry into the market, the Delhi-based firm maintains only two outlets and employs a workforce of eight people.

The company's operations are centered around two conceptual showrooms, each equipped with an attached workshop.

The Blue Square showroom in Dwarka, New Delhi, showcases the full lineup of Yamaha two-wheelers, along with apparel and accessories. A second showroom is located on Palam Road, New Delhi.

This development occurs against the backdrop of a surge in SME IPOs attracting record subscriptions throughout the year.

Many of these offerings have been followed by impressive listing gains, often outperforming main board IPOs with stronger track records, disclosures, and financials. At least five SME IPOs have witnessed subscriptions of approximately 1,000 times.

In light of this trend, on August 28, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an advisory cautioning investors about SME investing.

The market regulator urged investors to be wary of companies presenting unrealistic positive outlooks and advised against relying on social media tips or rumours for investment decisions.

As the SME IPO landscape continues to evolve, Resourceful Automobile's muted debut serves as a reminder of the potential disparity between pre-listing expectations and market realities.

(KNN Bureau)