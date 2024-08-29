17 Kilos Of Marijuana Seized By Qatar Customs At Hamad Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An attempt to smuggle marijuana into Qatar was thwarted by officials from the of Interior (MoI) and Qatar on Thursday.

The Canine Section of the MoI identified several parcels suspected to contain narcotics.

These parcels were referred to customs officials at Hamad and the southern for further inspection.

The marijuana was concealed within parcels labeled as containing jewelry and handicrafts. Upon inspection using X-ray equipment, the narcotics were discovered hidden inside the cavities of wooden items.

The total weight of the seized material was approximately 17 kilograms.