17 Kilos Of Marijuana Seized By Qatar Customs At Hamad Port
8/29/2024 10:02:37 AM
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: An attempt to smuggle marijuana into Qatar was thwarted by officials from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and Qatar customs on Thursday.
The Police Canine Section of the MoI identified several parcels suspected to contain narcotics.
These parcels were referred to customs officials at Hamad port and the southern ports for further inspection.
The marijuana was concealed within parcels labeled as containing jewelry and handicrafts. Upon inspection using X-ray equipment, the narcotics were discovered hidden inside the cavities of wooden items.
The total weight of the seized material was approximately 17 kilograms.
