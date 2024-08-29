Emirates And Benfica Extend Partnership Until 2029

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates Airline and S.L. Benfica have announced the renewal of their partnership for an additional five seasons, extending their collaboration until 2029. This renewal marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the club and the airline who have been collaborating for over a decade.

Emirates became Benfica's Official Airline Partner in 2014 and one year later deepened the partnership with the club by prominently featuring its iconic branding on the front of Benfica's red jerseys. This new contract will continue with a refreshed focus, carrying the updated "Fly Better" branding on the kits.

Emirates' extensive sponsorship portfolio includes partnerships with elite European football clubs such as Arsenal, AC Milan, and Real Madrid, as well as high-profile associations across sailing, rugby, tennis, and golf.

Beyond its partnership with Benfica, Emirates also sponsors the Millennium Estoril Open as part of its sponsorship of over 60 ATP tennis events around the world.

Emirates operates 14 weekly flights to Portuguese capital Lisbon.

