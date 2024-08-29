Indigo Honored At Indo-US Tourism And Hospitality Summit

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: Hosted by the Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), the Indo-US and Hospitality Summit was organised by IACC's Tourism and Hospitality committee, with an aim to create a that recognises the efforts made by stakeholders in facilitating and tourism within India and beyond, through international operations.



The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), established in 1968, is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergising India-US Economic Engagement. Today IACC has PAN India presence with around 1500+ members, representing cross section of US and Indian Industry.



Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said:“We are humbled to be felicitated with the Award of Honour by the Indo American Chamber of Commerce. This recognition reflects our organisation's unwavering commitment to enhancing accessibility, connectivity, and facilitating travel & tourism, domestically as well as internationally.



Our endeavour is to continue with our philosophy of affordable fares, on-time operations, and a courteous & hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

-B