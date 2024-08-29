Bangladeshi Student Returns From North Pole Expedition

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Kousik Ahamed, a 4th year student of the EEE department of

Rajshahi University of

Engineering and returns home after completing a ten-day

Arctic expedition. He was a member of the international expedition team comprising 78 talented youths from Bangladesh Russia, China, Hungary, India, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tunisia, Cameroon, Belarus, Armenia, Uzbekistan, and other countries. The scientific and educational expedition, "Icebreaker of Knowledge" was conducted on a nuclear-powered icebreaker '50 Let Pobedy'.

The nuclear icebreaker departed from Murmansk, a northwestern city of Russia on August 13 and after sailing 2,979 miles returned to the starting point on August 22.

On August 17, expedition team members reached the North Pole and deployed their respective national flags.

Sharing his experience Kousik Ahamed said,“The North Pole expedition was truly an unforgettable experience. The Northern Sea Route and the nuclear icebreaker were incredible to witness. Apart from the technology, the untouched beauty, and the rare sense of peace left an impression on me. This expedition gave me a deeper connection to our planet and technological advancement. I also had the privilege of meeting many brilliant minds from Rosatom and others on the icebreaker, which will inspire me in the future.” Kousik secured his place on the expedition team by successfully passing through a tough competition during the World Youth Festival held in Russia.

During the expedition, team members participated in a rich educational program including lectures, master classes, scientific games, film shows among many others. For the first time, the participants experienced fascinating landscapes of the Franz Josef Land archipelago in the North Pole. They also saw icebergs, the unique flora and fauna of the polar region including walruses and whales. A documentary series about the life of the foreign participants was filmed during the voyage.







The "Icebreaker of Knowledge"

follows the objective of

popularizing natural sciences and nuclear technologies among young people, find and support talented and gifted youths, and developing their abilities. The expedition was organized by the Network of Information Centers on Atomic Energy with the support of Rosatom and

Russian society Znanie.

This was the fifth such expedition and for the first time, it included participants from other countries making it an international project.

Russia is the only country to boast a nuclear icebreaker fleet.

There are seven icebreakers in the fleet. In December 2019, the Government of the Russian Federation approved the North Sea Route ( NSR )Infrastructure Development Plan until 2035 worked out by Rosatom, state atomic energy corporation of the country.

