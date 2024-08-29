EVA AIR UNVEILS HELLO KITTY® BESTIES JET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Starting August 29, 2024, Chicagoans Can Enjoy A Sky-High

Hello Kitty®

Experience

EVA Air , a leading carrier in the industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest Hello Kitty®

Besties

Jet. The jet departed

its inaugural flight BR55 on August 29, 2024, from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and is en route to Taiwan Taoyuan Intl (TPE). EVA Air prepared

exclusive commemorative gifts for every passenger on board the first flight, and the aircraft will continue to serve this route departing from Chicago every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday during the summer schedule, and Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in winter.

EVA Air's Hello Kitty Besties Jet arriving into Chicago O'Hare International Airport on its inaugural flight.

EVA Air's President Mr. Clay Sun celebrating the Hello Kitty Besties Jet inaugural flight with guests (from left to right: CBP Area Port Director Michael J. Pfeiffer, Director General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Chicago Mr. Dennis Lei , EVA Air President Mr. Clay Sun, Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation Amber Achilles Ritter, CBP Director of Field Operations LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke).

There was a special ceremony last evening at Chicago O'Hare International Airport to witness the Hello Kitty®

Besties Jet arrival BR56 from Taipei, which was greeted by a water salute, followed by a reception with live music.



"Chicago is a vital leisure and commercial hub in the United States, and we're excited to launch Hello Kitty Besties Jet on the Chicago-Taipei route. Our Hello Kitty jets have earned a range of awards and accolades, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the exceptional care and high standards our passengers have come to expect when flying with EVA Air," said EVA President Clay Sun.

From the moment passengers step aboard the Hello Kitty® Besties Jet, they will be immersed in a sweet and joyful atmosphere, surrounded by Hello Kitty® elements throughout the cabin. The plane will have both interior and exterior designs of the beloved Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty, My

Melody, and the popular character Kuromi. There will also be specially designed headrests and custom-designed place settings during the meal service. Hello Kitty®

Besties Jet design is crafted with the vision that every passenger can embark on a journey with their loved ones, exploring the world together and creating unforgettable memories along the way with EVA Air.

EVA Air will now have four routes that feature Hello Kitty Jets. Hello Kitty®

Besties Jet will be flying the Chicago route (U.S.). BAD BADTZ-MARU Travel Fun will be flying the Clark route (Philippines)

while

Celebration Flight and Joyful Dream will alternate on the Bali and Cebu routes (Indonesia & Philippines). As an added treat for the travelers flying on the other days of the week for these Special Livery Jets, the in-cabin amenities will remain the same Hello Kitty theme so they can still have a Hello Kitty experience on board an EVA plane.

Travelers can learn more about EVA and its Hello Kitty®

and Sanrio Family jets at

The EVA Air North America route operates 87 flights per week, making it one of the leading Asian carriers with the highest capacity for Trans-pacific routes. Their extensive network across Asia ensures easy access to a wide range of destinations, making it a breeze to explore the continent via their hub in Taipei, one of the easiest transit airports in Asia. Whether you're traveling to vibrant cities like Tokyo, serene destinations like Bali, or cultural hubs like Bangkok,

EVA

Air provides the perfect gateway to Asia, making your journey as enjoyable as the destination.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air

was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is a sister company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to over 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America where gateways are Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedule, book and buy tickets at .

