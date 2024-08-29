Head Of TWRC Leads Climate Resilience Discussion At CAREC Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Vusala Jafarova, Head of the Turkic World Research Center (TWRC), is actively participating in the 8th Development Forum of CAREC Think Tanks, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing CAERC.

This event is organized by the Central Asian Institute for Regional Economic Cooperation in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank.

During the forum, Jafarova presented on the topic "Climate Challenge: Cross-Border Approaches for Joint Action." Her presentation, titled "Azerbaijan's Climate Resilience and Smart Infrastructure Strategy," highlighted Azerbaijan's advancements in smart city projects and climate adaptation measures through renewable energy.

Jafarova elaborated on Azerbaijan's green and sustainable development goals as outlined in the "2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy" and the "State Program for the Great Return to the Occupied Territories." She also discussed future plans for smart infrastructure development in the liberated territories and the national adaptation program to combat climate change.

Additionally, Jafarova emphasized Azerbaijan's declaration of 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" and the country's preparations to host COP29 later this year.