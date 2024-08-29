Head Of TWRC Leads Climate Resilience Discussion At CAREC Forum
8/29/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Vusala Jafarova, Head of the Turkic World Research Center
(TWRC), is actively participating in the 8th Development Forum of
CAREC Think Tanks, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan,
Azernews reports, citing CAERC.
This event is organized by the Central Asian Institute for
Regional Economic Cooperation in collaboration with the Asian
Development Bank.
During the forum, Jafarova presented on the topic "Climate
Challenge: Cross-Border Approaches for Joint Action." Her
presentation, titled "Azerbaijan's Climate Resilience and Smart
Infrastructure Strategy," highlighted Azerbaijan's advancements in
smart city projects and climate adaptation measures through
renewable energy.
Jafarova elaborated on Azerbaijan's green and sustainable
development goals as outlined in the "2022-2026 Socio-Economic
Development Strategy" and the "State Program for the Great Return
to the Occupied Territories." She also discussed future plans for
smart infrastructure development in the liberated territories and
the national adaptation program to combat climate change.
Additionally, Jafarova emphasized Azerbaijan's declaration of
2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" and the
country's preparations to host COP29 later this year.
