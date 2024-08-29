Israeli Occupation Continues Military Operations In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation's forces continue the military operation in the West Bank, claiming that it was aimed at pursuing individuals responsible for recent shooting against the Israeli occupation's settlers and forces.

The Palestinian of announced the death of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation's bullets in Jenin, and reported that the death toll from the ongoing assault has risen to 12 martyrs, with several others injured.

In a press statement, the Ministry confirmed that one young man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Thursday and that his identity has not yet been determined.

The Ministry identified Firas Alaqma, 35, who was shot and killed in Jenin, and another young man from the Kafr Dan village.

Nine Palestinians were reported dead in the first hours of the military operation in the northern West Bank.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of casualties in the West Bank since October 7 has now reached 664, with around 5,600 injured.

Local Palestinian sources indicated that Israeli occupation forces have fully withdrawn from the Far'a refugee camp near the city of Tubas, though operations continue in Jenin and Tulkarm. (end)

