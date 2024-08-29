Qatar To Host GCC Ministerial Meetings In Early September

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar will chair the Ministerial Meetings on Civil Service, Labour and Social Affairs/Social Development of the GCC countries, which will be held in Doha from September 1 to 4, with participation of Ministers, Undersecretaries, Heads of Civil Service, Labour and Social Affairs/Social Development, Administrative Development, and participating delegations from the GCC countries.

The meetings will cover several topics related to civil service, labour and social affairs/development in the GCC, in addition to discussing efforts to enhance cooperation among the GCC countries.

On the sidelines of the meetings, a ceremony will be held to honour competencies in the civil service sector, honour the negotiation team responsible for unifying the HR system license procurement in the GCC, honour outstanding companies in job creation and nationalization, small and esteemed entrepreneurs, pioneering social work projects, and prominent figure in the social work field.