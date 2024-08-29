'George Soros Is Kalyug's Raavan': Outrage Erupts As Son Alex Visits Ukraine Amid Escalating Russia War

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A wave of controversy and backlash has been ignited following the visit of Alex Soros, son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, to Ukraine. Amid one of the heaviest days of Russian shelling targeting Ukraine's power grid, Alex Soros announced his return to Kyiv, where he engaged in critical discussions with key Ukrainian officials about the country's future amidst the ongoing war.

In a social post on X (formerly Twitter), Alex Soros shared, "Good to be back in Kyiv despite it being one of the heaviest days of shelling by Russia-criminal attacks on Ukraine's power grid. Worked with @AndriyYermak and others in the presidential office on issues critical to the country's future." This visit comes at a time when Ukraine is grappling with extensive damage to its infrastructure due to relentless Russian missile strikes.

During his visit, Alex Soros met with Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Administration, to discuss a range of vital topics, including the implementation of the Peace Formula, the restoration of infrastructure, and the development of Ukraine's war-torn economy. The Peace Formula, a Ukrainian initiative, emphasizes energy and nuclear security, food security, and the release of all captured and deported Ukrainians-areas of urgent concern as the conflict drags on.

Special attention was given to the restoration of Ukraine's critical infrastructure, heavily damaged by recent Russian attacks. Andriy Yermak highlighted the severity of these attacks, noting that they represent one of the largest assaults by Russia to date. The discussions also touched on broader economic recovery and humanitarian policies, which are crucial for Ukraine's long-term stability and reconstruction.

However, the visit of Alex Soros has sparked significant outrage online, with many questioning the intentions behind his involvement in Ukraine during such a critical time. Social media users were quick to react, with some accusing the Soros family of meddling in global affairs for personal gain.

One user on X wrote, "George Soros's son Alex Soros was in Ukraine to discuss issues critical to the country's future and war with Russia. Need I say more !!" Another user added, "George Soros is playing chess with all his money. It's a game to control and see the havoc he can manipulate."

The criticism grew more intense with comparisons to historical and mythological figures associated with destruction. A particularly pointed comment read, "Already Ukraine in crisis. Now adding fuel to it will definitely ruin the entire country. Definitely, As Raavan was there in Tretayug and Kaurava were there in Dwaparyug. Similarly Soros is there in Kalyug. He is everywhere destroying culture and heritage and nations."

The Soros family has long been a lightning rod for controversy, particularly due to George Soros' outspoken views and substantial financial influence in global political affairs. In February 2023, George Soros made headlines when he suggested that a Russian defeat in Ukraine could lead to the dissolution of what he termed the 'Russian empire.' His remarks, made at the Munich Security Conference, fueled speculation about the geopolitical consequences of the ongoing conflict and further entrenched the perception of Soros as a key player in global affairs.

George Soros, a hedge fund manager turned philanthropist, has been a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an existential threat to the West. He has also warned that while the United States will continue to support Ukraine, there are limits to this support, citing concerns over escalating the conflict to a point that could lead to World War Three.

The visit of Alex Soros to Ukraine and the subsequent online outrage highlight the deep divisions and intense emotions surrounding the ongoing war. For many, the involvement of the Soros family in Ukraine's affairs is seen as emblematic of larger global power dynamics, where the influence of wealthy individuals and entities can sway the course of international events.

