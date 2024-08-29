10 More Palestinians Killed From Israeli Operation In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Aug 29 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 10 more Palestinians were killed yesterday, by the Zionist Israeli shelling and gunfire, in the northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Ministry.

“A young man, Mohammad Abed, was killed by the regime's gunfire, in the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin,” the said in a press statement.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that, the Zionist army fired directly at Abed, a freed prisoner, who was subsequently taken to Jenin Hospital.

Earlier yesterday, the Ramallah-based health ministry announced that, nine people were killed and dozens of others were injured, in the Zionist regime's operation in the West Bank cities of Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarm.

Avichai Adraee, spokesman for the Zionist army, stated that, the regime's security forces launched a campaign last night aimed at countering“terrorism” in these cities. During the operation, the Zionist forces killed a number of“militants” both from the air and on the ground, found weaponry, and arrested suspects, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, said, President Mahmoud Abbas is making intensive efforts, to halt the Zionist“aggression” in the West Bank.

Sheikh stated that, Abbas has directed all relevant parties to take immediate action and address the needs of the Palestinian people.– NNN-WAFA