Saudi Crown Prince Meets Pres. Of Council Of Europe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Saudi Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met with European Council President Charles Michel in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss the bilateral ties.

They explored the opportunities to improve cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the European Union member countries, as well as regional and international issues of common concern, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Ambassador to the European Union (EU) Haifa Al-Jedea, EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Farnaud, EU Special Representative for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio, and several other senior officials at the European Council attended the meeting. (end)

