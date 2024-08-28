Seoul Decided To Tighten Its Stance On Messengers
Date
8/28/2024 7:18:04 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The President of the Republic of Korea, Yun Seok-yel, called for
a thorough investigation of sexual crimes in the digital space
after media publications about the presence of deepfakes in the
Telegram messenger, Azernews reports.
We are talking about the presence of explicit fake photos and
videos of South Korean women, the agency said. The President
stressed that the use of technology while relying on the protection
of anonymity is a crime.
As noted by Reuters, the leader of the republic spoke about
crimes in general on social networks without directly mentioning
Telegram.
MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108613001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.