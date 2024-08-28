Seoul Decided To Tighten Its Stance On Messengers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The President of the Republic of Korea, Yun Seok-yel, called for a thorough investigation of sexual crimes in the digital space after publications about the presence of deepfakes in the Telegram messenger, Azernews reports.

We are talking about the presence of explicit fake photos and videos of South Korean women, the agency said. The President stressed that the use of while relying on the protection of anonymity is a crime.

As noted by Reuters, the leader of the republic spoke about crimes in general on social networks without directly mentioning Telegram.