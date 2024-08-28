Kuwait Swimmers Bag 7 More Medals At Arab Aquatics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti swimming squad raised to 26 their tally of medals after adding seven medals - six bronze and one silver, on Wednesday, the fourth and final day of the Third Arab Age Group Aquatics Championships, hosted by Cairo.

Mohammad Zbeid, Abdulwahab Al-Waheeb, Saud Al-Anzi and Hassan Al-Seilik won the silver medal of the 100x4 freestyle relay race of the 15-16 age group, head of the Kuwaiti team Faisal Abol-Hassan told KUNA.

Al-Anzi has also won the bronze medal of the 100m butterfly race of the 15-16 age group.

Khaled Al-Otaibi and Abdullah Sultan won the bronze medal of the 400 freestyle race of the 17-18 age group and the 100m backstroke race of the 13-14 age group, respectively

Abdullah Sultan, Hassan Zaid, Homoud Al-Homoud and Meshari Al-Haqqan won the bronze medal of the medal of the 100x4 freestyle relay race of the 13-14 age group.

In the diving competitions, Fadehl Al Abbas won bronze of the 3m springboard of the 16-17 age group.

He and Jasem Al-Qallaf won bronze in the doubles 3m springboard competition of the same age group.

Today's results took to 26 the total tally of medals of the Kuwaiti team; these include three gold, five silver and 12 bronze, head of the Kuwaiti mission affirmed.

Abol-Hassan thanked the Kuwaiti swimmers for their outstanding achievements, appreciating the support of President of Kuwait Swimming Association Sheikh Khaled Al-Bader Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. (end)

