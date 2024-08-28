Ministry Pursues Safe Return Of Two Jordanians Missing In Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) – The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is actively following up on reports concerning the disappearance of two Jordanian citizens in Syria. The citizens were reported missing the day before yesterday while inside Syrian territory.Ambassador Sufian Qudah, Director of the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs, underlined that the ministry, in coordination with the Jordanian Embassy in Damascus, is in close contact with the relevant Syrian authorities to locate the missing individuals.Qudah also emphasized that the Directorate is maintaining ongoing communication with the families of the missing citizens, assuring them that the ministry is coordinating with all concerned parties to ensure their safe return to Jordan as quickly as possible.