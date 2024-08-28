(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On late Tuesday evening, Venezuela experienced a massive blackout affecting Caracas and several states.



Interior Diosdado Cabello informed state-run VTV that a "terrorist attack" had targeted the national electricity service at 7:16 PM.



This incident disrupted power in Táchira, Mérida, Barinas, Zulia, Falcón, Nueva Esparta, and parts of La Guaira, Miranda, and Caracas.



Authorities identified the affected transmission line as number 756, located in Vale da Páscoa, Guárico.



The outage impacted the country's western coast and some central areas. Minister Cabello emphasized that teams were actively working on restoration.







The opposition challenges the government's explanation, citing long-term underinvestment in the energy infrastructure as the real cause of the frequent blackouts.



Experts also support this view, pointing to inadequate maintenance and insufficient investment in the sector.



They highlight the additional strains from international sanctions and alleged external interference, which the government often blames for such failures.



Amidst this crisis, users on the social platform X reported disruptions across at least 15 states, illustrating the outage's extensive reach.



Historically, the Venezuelan government has attributed electricity failures to planned attacks, particularly implicating the United States and opposition groups.



These claims continue to stir controversy amid Venezuela's ongoing political tensions.



This blackout not only reflects ongoing infrastructure challenges but also emphasizes the need for clear and effective energy policies.



Such measures are essential to ensure the stability and functionality of public services, crucial for the well-being and security of the Venezuelan populace.



Widespread Blackout Strikes Venezuela Amid Claims of Sabotage

