Tunisian president substitutes almost 20 cabinet members

(MENAFN) Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced a significant reshuffle within his government, replacing nearly 20 cabinet members, including key positions such as the ministers of foreign affairs and defense. This sweeping change was revealed in a statement on Sunday, but Saied did not provide specific reasons for the overhaul. The move comes shortly after his dismissal of Prime Ahmed Hachani.



In the latest cabinet reshuffle, Saied appointed Khaled Shili as the new defense minister and Mohamed Ali Nafti to head the foreign affairs ministry. Despite these major changes, the positions of finance, justice, and interior ministers remain unchanged. The reshuffle precedes Tunisia's presidential election scheduled for October 6, where Saied is seeking reelection against two challengers.



Saied, who assumed the presidency in 2019, initially campaigned on promises of economic revival for Tunisia, which has struggled with economic challenges since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings. In July 2021, Saied took dramatic steps by suspending parliamentary activities, revoking MPs' immunity, and dismissing then-Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi. These actions drew criticism from his opponents, who accused him of staging a coup and undermining the progress made since the ousting of longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali during the Arab Spring.



Since these events, Saied has enacted constitutional amendments that significantly enhance his power, allowing him to unilaterally appoint the prime minister and cabinet members. This shift marks a substantial deviation from the 2014 constitution, which had given the parliament a prominent role in government formation.



As Tunisia approaches its presidential election, these political maneuvers and the recent cabinet shakeup underscore the ongoing turbulence and strategic realignments within the country’s leadership.

