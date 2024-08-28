Solventum To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV ) executives plan

to participate in the following investor conferences:



2024 Healthcare in Everett, MA on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET. 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Live and archived webcasts will be available on the company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" solventu .



About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at

Solventum .



SOURCE Solventum