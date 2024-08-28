DUPLEXITY RELEASED SECOND SINGLE Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUPLEXITY INDIE ROCK DUO

Devil In Blue

Indie sibling duo DUPLEXITY from BEVERLY HILLS, CA released their second single of 2024 'DEVIL IN BLUE'

- Amy PoehlerBEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sibling rock duo emerging in the LA rock scene, DUPLEXITY, has released another single in 2024. Devil in Blue is now streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.This is the seventh original song from siblings Savannah and Luke Judy known to their legions of fans as DUPLEXITY. Devil in Blue is a breakup song with a twist! Instead of the typical, sad breakup song, this one takes back the power of the breakup. From the powerful opening guitar riff to Savannah Judy's strong vocals, Devil in Blue emphasizes the breakup is“all your fault and it is not ok, but I will get over you because I am strong!”.“The biggest inspiration for this song was that we wanted to give people the opportunity for two minutes and 29 seconds; to feel the rage they have toward any relationship that ended badly. It doesn't have to be a romantic relationship; it can be a toxic friendship. It was important that the song ends with a hopeful tone of moving past the tough part.”Devil in Blue was written by Savannah Judy along with Justin Tinucci, Noah Nevarez and Lynnzee Fraye. It was produced by Nucci Is at Nest Recording Studio in Los Angeles and mixed by Justin Tinucci.Previously, Duplexity released their first EP Billboards in 2023. The EP peaked on the iTunes Alternative chart at #3 and has been streamed over 1 million times. Their second single Drop the Act peaked at #5 on the iTunes Alternative Singles Chart and has been streamed over 200k times. This is the second single off of their upcoming EP titled Liberty. The first single off of that EP, Tolerant, was released earlier this year. Currently, Duplexity is working on new music and scheduling more live performances.

