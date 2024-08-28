Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024: A Threat To Religious Autonomy?

In response to the increasing demand for a more complete and stronger framework for the administration of waqf properties-which, according to Islamic law, are set aside for charitable, educational, and religious purposes-the Waqf Act, 1995 was passed in India. The administration of waqf properties was beset by corruption, incompetence, and inefficiency prior to the legislation.

The Waqf Act, 1995 was passed with the following main objectives:



The Waqf Amendment, 2013:

The management and control of waqf properties in India underwent a number of important modifications brought about by the waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013. These are a few of the significant changes:

Presented in the Indian Parliament, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2022, brought about a number of significant updates and improvements to the waqf property administration system. The bill sought to provide better governance and address a number of concerns pertaining to the administration of waqf properties.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, poses a significant intrusion on the Muslim community's fundamental rights. The measure threatens the community's right to administer its religious and philanthropic assets by consolidating authority over waqf properties and weakening the independence of traditional Islamic institutions. The Central Waqf Council and the Board of Auqaf's religious character is upset by the appointment of non-Muslim members, which may jeopardize the administration of waqf properties in line with Islamic law. In addition, the Collector's involvement in validating waqf properties along with the necessary public notice time for land record updates pose bureaucratic obstacles that may cause delays, conflicts, or even the unjust confiscation of waqf holdings.



Concerns against the state's excessive involvement in religious matters are raised by these laws, which violate the community's right to self-governance and religious freedom. Under the pretense of openness and inclusivity, the law runs the risk of undermining the waqf, an ancient Islamic institution, and infringing upon the fundamental rights of the Muslim community.

Below mentioned is the comparison between the Waqf Act, 1995 and the proposed amendment bill, 2024. In the form a chart, the changes are detailed and explained: