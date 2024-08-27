Kolkata Rape Case: Mahua Moitra Claimed BJP Goons Brutally Thrashed Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the alleged highhandedness in Kolkata in handling protestors who were agitating against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor , TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared a on social showing police being brutally thrashed and said that 'Right to peaceful process cannot mean right to brutal assault'

Taking to X (previously Twitter), Moitra said, Police being brutally thrashed by BJP goons in the name of Justice. Who will get justice for this policeman? Right to peaceful process cannot mean right to brutal assault . Will paid trolls & Godi Media answer this?

| BJP demands lie-detector test for CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata doctor rape case Police and protesters clash in Kolkata

On Tuesday, clashes erupted between police and protesters in various parts of Kolkata and neighboring Howrah as demonstrators attempted to break through barricades on their march towards the West Bengal secretariat, 'Nabanna'. The protesters were demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in response to the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

Over 200 people were arrested in connection with the rally.

Clashes were reported at MG Road, Hastings Road and areas near the Princep Ghat alongside Santragachi and Howrah Maidan in which some protesters as well as 29 police personnel were injured.

Kolkata Police sources claimed 126 members and supporters of Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, one of the organizers of the rally, were arrested. Out of them, 33 were women.

| Nabanna Abhiyan rally: Kolkata police use lathi charge, tear gas on protestors

“Today we handled the situation well as we are well prepared. Intelligence inputs helped us, otherwise the situation could have been worse. In the state police area, we have arrested 94 people. We arrested 25 others yesterday,” ADG (Law and Order) told reporters in Nabanna.

Protesting police action against peaceful protest, the BJP called for a general strike on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Bengal government said that the administration will ensure that normal life is not affected during the strike.

(With inputs from agencies)