AMECO And PERI Have Teamed To Deliver Integrated Scaffold Solutions To Power Industry

S.C.& ELKRIDGE, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PERI, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffolding systems for today's environment; and AMECO , the Site Services® Company providing everything a construction project or operating facility needs to be work-ready no matter the scale or complexity, are driving greater efficiency and safety in the power on construction sites, planned maintenance, and outages through collaboration and teamwork between the two companies.

AMECO's Integrated Scaffold Solutions support pre-construction planning to ensure an optimized scaffold build in commercial and industrial operations.

At the heart of the collaboration is

AMECO's Integrated Scaffold Solutions, which support pre-construction planning to ensure an optimized scaffold build in commercial and industrial operations. Powered by innovation and 3D modeling, the program aims to eliminate unnecessary costs and reduce labor requirements by improving efficiencies and productivity through planning, development of scaffold work packages, and utilizing PERI's unique scaffolding material. Pre-planning identifies potential clashes and areas where re-work will be required ahead of time so they can be planned for, improving craft worker efficiency and time on tools. In addition, detailed pre-planning allows for accurate material forecasting, limiting waste and unplanned freight costs. PERI is the preferred scaffolding material provider through the program, which gives customers access to both brands' full suite of solutions.

The combination of best-of-breed products and expert consultation drives cost savings, especially when scaffolding labor can account for up to 40% of indirect labor costs on a construction project. The approach also creates a functionally safer scaffolding system on-site and enables workers to focus on completing their tasks on schedule.

PERI, we are proud to be part of an effort that promotes safety through proper scaffolding planning and installation, especially at a time when the entire industry is affected by the shortage in skilled workers," said Stephan Schramm, vice president of sales at PERI. "With the use of a system such as PERI UP ®, we're driving productivity in ways that are not available to teams using traditional scaffolding systems. That, in turn, can translate into total project savings."

The PERI UP® scaffolding system is uniquely designed to eliminate the safety hazards of traditional scaffolding, such as overhead tool use, handling of heavy pieces, and gaps in decking that result in trips, falls, or drops. The reusability of the PERI UP® system allows the material to be cycled through a variety of projects, saving time, labor, and money while enhancing on-site environmental impact reduction efforts.

"AMECO is offering a competitive advantage to our customers with the most work-ready scaffold systems from PERI as part of our complete site services offering," said AMECO vice president of integrated scaffold solutions, Jim Taylor. "This allows us to introduce the benefits of PERI scaffolding material to the power industry specifically and boost the awareness and efficacy of both AMECO's and PERI's solutions to the marketplace."

About

PERI

Headquartered in Elkridge, MD, PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., is a leading provider of formwork and scaffolding systems that help to bring some of North America's tallest and most challenging structures to life. With 9 locations across the U.S., PERI's expertly engineered products enable contractors, builders, engineers, and architects to construct buildings in a safer, faster, and more efficient manner. PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., is part of PERI SE, which is based in Weissenhorn, Germany. With more than 9,400 employees worldwide, the company operates more than 60 subsidiaries and 160 warehouse locations across the globe.

About

AMECO

AMECO is The Site Services® Company, providing everything a construction project or operating facility needs to keep moving. AMECO provides a full range of Site Service offerings, including integrated scaffold solutions, tools and supplies, site vehicles, construction equipment, rigging and heavy lifting equipment, fueling, workforce hydration, and more. AMECO serves EPCs and owners in the advanced manufacturing, chemical, energy transition, power, infrastructure, marine, and mining markets. AMECO is a portfolio company of One Equity Partners. For more information, please visit

.

