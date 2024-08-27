NEW DECORATING WEBSITE GOES DIRECT TO CONSUMERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The interactive interior design service for

those that share a passion for design .

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Now anyone can have access to custom designs and curated collections usually reserved for to-the-trade interior designers at the new interactive website

Focal Fabrics .

Focal Fabrics

The company offers four different fabric design solutions straight to consumers. Click on the Collections

tab for a series of fabrics chosen to coordinate with each other. They arrive at your door in elegant Sample Boxes so you can touch and feel your choices before making your final selections. In the Fabrics

window, there are over 160 hand-curated selections, normally available only to design professionals, priced at $50-$800/yard. Click on the Pillows

page so you can order pillows that match our collections delivered directly to your home. Or, if you prefer some advice or confirmation of your choices, personalized attention is available in Designers .

Focal Fabrics

founded by renowned interior designer, Eleanor Bond, who has collaborated with clients from Washington, D.C. to Texas. She recognizes the needs of those who want to flex their design muscles with high-quality fabrics but who also do not want to make expensive mistakes. Prompts and guidelines on the site help you create one-of-a-kind designs that you will cherish for years.

"A successful home provides one with joy, a sense of peace, and a space that represents your personal vision."

~Eleanor Bond, founder, Focal Fabrics

With over two dozen collections, Focal Fabrics' clients can browse a variety of styles: modern, edgy, traditional, and contemporary. The client can also view videos of the fabrics'

movement and drape, to get a better feel for suitability.

As a single mother of two children, Bond understands the hard work that goes into being a full-time parent. She sees it as her mission to provide job opportunities to single mothers, offering flexible hours that accommodate their needs.

Bond has extensive experience in the interior design industry, both with large firms and with her private practice in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Louisiana, and now Texas. She holds a master's degree in interior design from Savannah College of Art and Design.

Website:

Facebook:

focal fabrics

Instagram:

focal fabrics

Contact [email protected]

-or- call/text (214)356-5350 / (214)399-8017 to set up an interview and request high-res images.



