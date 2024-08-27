Telegram ban in India? 7 alternative messaging apps to consider

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If Telegram faces a ban in India due to ongoing investigations, users can consider several alternative messaging apps. Top choices include WhatsApp for its widespread use and encryption, Signal for its privacy features, and LINE, Zangi, Brosix, and Mattermost for varied needs.

The Indian is investigating Telegram for potential misuse in illegal activities. If a ban happens, here are 7 top messaging app alternatives.

WhatsApp, with over 2 billion users, offers end-to-end encryption for messages, voice, and video calls. It's a popular choice for secure communication.

Signal is praised for its strong privacy features, including end-to-end encryption for texts, calls, and media. Ideal for privacy-conscious users.

Messenger supports unlimited text, voice, and video calls, along with group chats and file sharing. Enjoy features like chat themes and custom reactions.

LINE provides free texts, voice, and video calls. Unique features include LINE stickers, emojis, and Letter Sealing encryption for secure messaging.

Zangi offers anonymous registration and end-to-end encryption. It works well on poor signals and keeps your data stored only on your device.

Brosix is a secure team communication tool with end-to-end encryption. It includes chat room controls, virtual whiteboard, and screen-sharing for teams.

Mattermost is great for team collaboration with secure messaging and end-to-end encryption. It supports file sharing and private chat rooms, perfect for corporate use.