Swisher Announces Return Of Helme Tobacco Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swisher, a family-owned company established in 1861, announced a rebrand of its smokeless tobacco portfolio with the return of the historic Helme Tobacco Co.



The company's smokeless division previously fell under the Fat Lip Brands umbrella and comprises 24 individual brands including Kayak moist snuff tobacco, Starr loose leaf chew tobacco, and Navy dry snuff.

The Helme Tobacco Co. name traces its roots back to the 1880's and founder George W. Helme, who established the snuff and chewing tobacco company in Helmetta, New Jersey. It has been reputed that by 1925, Helme was the world's largest snuff maker. The Helme Tobacco Company and its products became part of the Swisher family of products and brands in 1986. Swisher later branded its smokeless tobacco portfolio under Fat Lip Brands, and now rebrands that portfolio under the Helme name.

While Swisher's corporate headquarters is based in Jacksonville, Florida, the Helme Tobacco Co. smokeless division calls Wheeling, West Virginia home.

“This year is a historic one for Swisher, as we celebrate 100 years of continuous operations in Jacksonville, Florida. We believe now is the perfect time to re-introduce this historic and prominent smokeless tobacco name to adult consumers,” said Swisher President & Chief Executive Officer Neil Kiely.“The Helme name is synonymous with high-quality products, and reflects the unwavering commitment of the Wheeling, West Virginia team.”

The following brands will now fall under the Helme Tobacco Co. name:

Kayak, Creek, and Gold River moist snuff tobacco; Starr, Bowie, Chattanooga Chew, Lancaster, and Mailpouch chewing tobacco; and Buttercup, Checkerberry, Dixie Sweet, Honey Bee, Lorillard, Navy, Railroad Mills, Ralphs, Society, Square, Starr, Strawberry, Superior, Three Thistle, Tops, and Wild Cherry dry snuff.

About Swisher

For the past 162 years, Swisher has been an industry leader known for its iconic products and commitment to high quality standards. With a rich history, Swisher serves adult consumers through a diverse range of businesses, including Swisher Sweets Cigar Company, Helme Tobacco Co., Hempire, Rogue Holdings, and Drew Estate: The Rebirth of Cigars. The family-owned company, based in Jacksonville, Florida, since 1924, and has manufacturing operations in Wheeling, West Virginia, Santiago, Dominican Republic, and Esteli, Nicaragua. Learn more about Swisher at .

