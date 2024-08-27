Etherio Welcomes Kelley Strong As Vice President Of Incentives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) etherio-s-vice-p.jpeg" width="242" height="240" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Kelley Strong, Etherio's Vice President of Incentives

Bringing 30+ years of global event expertise, Kelley Strong joins Etherio as VP of Incentives to drive innovation and client excellence.

- Eric Altschul, CEO of EtherioATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Etherio, a leader in strategic meetings and events , proudly announces the appointment of Kelley Strong as Vice President of Incentives. With more than three decades of experience orchestrating international and domestic events for prominent corporations, Strong brings a wealth of expertise to Etherio's expanding leadership team.Before joining Etherio in June of this year, Strong served as the CEO of PlanIt Strong, where she oversaw the company's growth and provided high-quality talent for events and retail demonstrations worldwide. Her extensive background includes managing events for global entities such as American Express and WorldTravel Meetings and Incentives, among others. Strong's strategic vision and operational acumen align seamlessly with Etherio's commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences and driving innovation in the events industry."We are thrilled to welcome Kelley to Etherio," said Eric Altschul, CEO of Etherio. "Her unparalleled experience in global event planning and management, coupled with her proven leadership in expanding business operations, will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our incentives division. Kelley's appointment underscores our dedication to delivering unparalleled value to our clients and advancing our position as industry leaders."Strong will lead the incentives division, leveraging her expertise to further enhance the company's capabilities in creating impactful incentive programs for global businesses.About EtherioIn 2022, Etherio united the established and award-winning brands of MeetingAdvice, Meeting Expectations, and Global Meetings and Incentives (GMI) under single ownership. Today, Etherio continues to set the standard for customer-centric association management, meeting planning, incentive programs, logistics, and sourcing solutions. This commitment to excellence is evidenced by Etherio's inclusion on the esteemed CMI 25 list in 2023 for the seventeenth consecutive year. With roots in Atlanta and a presence in Florida and Colorado, Etherio's influence and dedication to excellence span globally. Learn more at .

Jena Dunham

Etherio

+1 404-477-5157

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.