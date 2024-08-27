Atletico Madrid Sign Barcelona Defender Clement Lenglet On Loan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of defender Clement Lenglet on loan for this season. The centre-back, joined from Sevilla for a deal worth USD 34 million in 2018. However, for the third straight year, the 29-year-old has been loaned out of the Catalan giants.



Lenglet, who came through the youth ranks of side AS Nancy signed for La outfit Sevilla in 2017. In his first season with the Rojiblancos Sevillistas, the central defender played 54 matches across all competitions and scored four goals. In 2018, Barca came calling and the Frenchman moved to Catalonia.

However, Lenglet never got going at the Catalan club. After playing 160 matches for the club in four seasons, the defender was sent on loan to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in 2022. Though the centre-back made 26 Premier League appearance, he was once again loaned out, this time to another Premier League side, Aston Villa.



In the 2023-24 season, Lenglet made just 25 appearances across all competitions for Villa. Now, the Frenchman has gone to La Liga rival Atletico Madrid. Head coach

Diego Simeone was in search of a left-footed centre-back and the Frenchman seems to be the perfect signing for the Argentine tactician.

Atletico have been one of the big spenders in this summer's transfer window, having signed the likes of Conor Gallagher, Julian Alvarez, Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth. Meanwhile Joao Felix has left the club to join Chelsea.



Atletico started their 2024-25 campaign with a 2-2 draw away to Villarreal on August 19, before thrashing Girona 3-0 this weekend. Simeone's side will next play host to Espanyol on Wednesday night (August 28).



