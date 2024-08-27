NGA 911 Launches Nationwide Next Generation 911 Police Service With Philippines National Police

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MANILA, Philippines

, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16, 2024,

NGA 911 LLC in collaboration with Department of the Interior and Local "DILG", PLDT, and Emergency 911 National Office "E911NO" deployed the Next Generation of 911 to the Philippine National revolutionizing emergency response for all police emergencies serving the 120 million citizens of the Philippines.

There are more than 25 million calls for emergency service across the Philippines.

'REVITALIZED 911'. Emergency 911 National Office Executive Director Francis Fajardo, Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Next Generation Advanced (NGA) 911 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Don Ferguson, and PLDT First Vice President and Head of Enterprise and International Business groups Albert Mitchell Locsin (left to right) during the Emergency 911 National Summit at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel.

The deployment includes the full NEXiS Suite of end-to-end public safety applications, including Emergency Services IP Network "ESInet", Next Generation Core Services "NGCS", and Call Handling System "CHS".

The Philippine National Police is the armed national police force in the Philippines. National headquarters is located in

Quezon City. Currently, it has approximately 228,000 personnel to police the entire country. The agency is administered and controlled by the National Police Commission and is part of the Department of the Interior and Local Government "DILG".

Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr., Secretary of DILG remarked, "This marks a new era in emergency response in the Philippines.

A seamless, nationwide communication infrastructure for emergency services is where we need to be".

"Philippines citizens are safer today with the tireless work of DILG's Secretary Abalos, E911NO's Executive Director Francis Fajardo, and PLDT's First Vice President, Mitch L. Locsin.

We appreciate their vision and dedication to this mission,"

said Don Ferguson of NGA 911.

Next Generation 911 brings accurate location, the most advanced life-saving technology, international 911 standards, as well as resiliency and redundancy across the Philippines nation.



"With this nationwide deployment, police now have the capability to respond faster and better, deepening trust in public safety with citizens across the nation and tourists across the globe." Don Ferguson, CEO NGA stated.

