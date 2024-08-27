At Least Six Russian Drones Fly Into Belarus Overnight Tue

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, as many as six Shahed-type kamikaze UAVs crossed into the Belarusian airspace during an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine.

This was reported by the Belaruskiy Gayun platform, Ukrinform saw.

Data obtained from eRadarrua showed that the drones breached the Belarusian airspace from Ukraine's Chernihiv and Kyiv regions. The first two of them flew in around 00:09 Kyiv time, and the other cases were recorded around 00:30, 01:00, 03:27, and 05:55.

Later, Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said at least one of the Russian strike drones crossed into Belarus, which could mean Ukrainian radars eventually lost it across the border.

Also, according to Belaruskiy Gayun, the Belarusian Air Force remained on alert on the south of Belarus practically all night: the fighter jet took off from the Baranovichi airfield around 00:15 before landing back at the base at 02:00 and scrambling again at 02:45.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the night of August 27, Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down five Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.