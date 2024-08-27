Kuwait PM Sends Congratulatory Cable To Moldavian Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Tuesday a congratulatory cable to President of Moldova Maia Sandu, on occasion of her country's national day. (end) hs

