Kuwait PM Sends Congratulatory Cable To Moldavian Pres.
Date
8/27/2024 6:05:25 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a congratulatory cable to President of Moldova Maia Sandu, on occasion of her country's national day. (end) hs
MENAFN27082024000071011013ID1108605082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.